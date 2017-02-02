A building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists is seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. Monitors reported an 'uncountable' number of explosions near Avdiyivka on Sunday, and some 4,000 more on Monday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said. The shelling damaged utilities infrastructure. About 20,000 civilians were without power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, and residents in separatist-held Donetsk reported water shortages. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich