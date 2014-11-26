A dog barks in front of a car damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

A man looks at the damage done in a car repair service building by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

Military trucks are seen through a car window as they drive along a road on the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novozovsk, eastern Ukraine, November 22, 2014.

Military boxes are seen near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.

An unmarked military truck drives along a road in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in downtown Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.

A woman walks between destroyed shops near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in a territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 21, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists ride on a truck near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists pose at a checkpoint near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine November 20, 2014.

A destroyed tank is seen along a road in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic near the airport in Luhansk, November 19, 2014.

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the building of a perinatal center damaged by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in the town of Pervomaisk, west of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, November 15, 2014.

KIEV Russian forces are still operating in eastern Ukraine, providing the backbone of separatist rebels fighting the Kiev government, NATO's top military commander said on Wednesday after talks with Ukrainian leaders.

U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, visiting Kiev as head of U.S. forces in Europe, said Russia's "militarisation" of the Crimea peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in March meant Moscow could exert influence over almost the entire Black Sea region.

Breedlove met Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and others in the pro-Western leadership to discuss ways the United States could assist Kiev's defence potential in the conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern territories.

Asked for an assessment of the situation, Breedlove said Russian troops in the east were "training, equipping, giving backbone ...helping (separatist) forces in the field."

Russia denies sending troops or equipment to the rebels but accuses Kiev of using indiscriminate force against civilians in the two eastern territories of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Breedlove said Russian forces were also helping the rebels "understand the advanced weaponry that is being brought across", referring to military equipment which Kiev and the West says is being funnelled into Ukraine from Russia.

He said the United States remained concerned by Russia's "militarisation" of the Crimea peninsula which included possible stationing of coastal defence cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles "that are able to exert military influence over the Black Sea."

The United States also continued to watch for indications Russia might move "nuclear capabilities" onto the peninsula in line with a Russian defence ministry announcement last March, he said.

Breedlove's visit followed that of U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden to Kiev last week at which he announced strong U.S. support for a democratic Ukraine - but made no announcement of any new non-lethal military aid.

Despite appeals by Kiev, NATO and NATO member countries have drawn the line at providing weapons to Ukraine for fear of being embroiled in a conflict with Russia on behalf of a country that is not a member of the U.S.-led alliance.

Pressed on Wednesday to say whether Washington might change its policy, he said the United States continued to look at requirements in Ukraine and "nothing at this time is off the table."

(Reporting by Richard Balmforth; editing by Ralph Boulton)