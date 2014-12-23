Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Ukraine's renunciation of its "non-aligned" status was counterproductive and would only boost tensions around the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"It is counterproductive. It will only escalate the confrontation and creates the illusion that it is possible to resolve Ukraine's deep internal crisis by passing such laws," TASS news agency cited Lavrov as saying.

