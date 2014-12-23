Macron leads field of 11 candidates in French election
PARIS Eleven candidates got the go-ahead on Saturday to run in France's presidential election in a vote that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favourite to win.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Ukraine's renunciation of its "non-aligned" status was counterproductive and would only boost tensions around the crisis in eastern Ukraine.
"It is counterproductive. It will only escalate the confrontation and creates the illusion that it is possible to resolve Ukraine's deep internal crisis by passing such laws," TASS news agency cited Lavrov as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Polina Devitt)
RIO DE JANEIRO Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
BEIJING The United States and China will work together to get nuclear-armed North Korea take "a different course", U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday, softening previous criticism of Beijing after talks with his Chinese counterpart.