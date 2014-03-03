BRUSSELS NATO will hold emergency discussions on Ukraine on Tuesday after Poland requested consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty, NATO said in a statement on Monday.

Under Article 4, any ally can request consultations whenever, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

"The developments in and around Ukraine are seen to constitute a threat to neighbouring Allied countries and having direct and serious implications for the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic area," the alliance said.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski earlier announced the meeting on Twitter.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Janet Lawrence)