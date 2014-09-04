NEWPORT Wales German Chancellor Angela Merkel said NATO members wanted a political solution to the Ukraine crisis and were prepared to talk to Russia about this but warned that further sanctions could be used to increase pressure.

"We're also prepared to lend weight to our political demands by imposing further sanctions," she said at a NATO summit in Wales on Thursday.

"But the message is that we want a political solution; we and especially the Ukrainian president are, of course, prepared to speak to Russia about that."

