MOSCOW Ukraine's renunciation of its "non-aligned" status is an unfriendly step towards Russia and will only "add to nuisances" in ties, Russia's envoy to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Tuesday.

"It's an unfriendly step towards us. This political vector will only add to nuisances and acuteness in ties," news agency Interfax cited diplomat Andrei Kelin as saying.

