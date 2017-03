Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

MOSCOW A senior Russian official said on Tuesday an announcement by Ukraine's president that he would hold a referendum on NATO membership in several years' time would increase regional tensions.

"I am convinced that what has been announced now by the Ukrainian leadership will only bring a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine," Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

