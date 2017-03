NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen gestures while speaking after receiving the Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Advancing Women in Peace and Security at Georgetown University in Washington, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BRUSSELS NATO's secretary general said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence that Russia is withdrawing its forces from the border with Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, I cannot confirm that Russia is withdrawing its troops," Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"This is not what we are seeing."

Rasmussen said Russia had undermined the principles on which a NATO-Russia partnership had been built, and that as a result there could be no more "business as usual".

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Luke Baker)