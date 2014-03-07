WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the situation in Ukraine and agreed that Russia's intervention there threatened world peace, the White House said on Thursday.

"The two leaders agreed that Russia's actions are a threat to international peace and security and emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a statement about the call.

"They committed to work with other G-7 partners to insist that Russia abide by its obligations and commitments to Ukraine's sovereignty," it said.

