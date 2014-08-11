Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that any Russian intervention in Ukraine without Kiev's consent would be "unacceptable" and a violation of international law, the White House said on Monday.
Poroshenko, in a phone call, told Obama that there has been continued shelling of Ukrainian territory from Russia, the White House said. Obama urged Poroshenko to exercise restraint in military operations in order to avoid civilian casualties, it added.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.