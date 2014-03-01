WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Saturday with French President Francois Hollande and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and they expressed grave concern about Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the White House said.

"The leaders agreed that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," the White House said in a statement about the two separate phone calls.

They agreed to coordinate closely together and through international organizations, and "affirmed the importance of unity within the international community in support of international law and the future of Ukraine and its democracy," the White House said.

The leaders also pledged to work together on a package of support and assistance to help Ukraine as it pursues reforms and stabilizes its economy, the White House said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)