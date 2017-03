WASHINGTON Any decisions about the future of Crimea, where the parliament voted to join Russia and scheduled a referendum, must involve the Ukrainian government in Kiev, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"With respect to the referendum that was announced, it is the belief of the United States that decisions about Crimea or any part of Ukraine need to be made with the government in Kiev," the official told reporters.

