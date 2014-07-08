WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande decided on Monday that Europe should impose further costs on Russia if Moscow does not immediately take steps to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

The two leaders spoke by phone. They agreed that Russia should stop "destabilising activities" such as allowing and facilitating the transit of weapons and fighters across the border and should cease its own military build-up near the Ukrainian border and its ongoing support for separatists, the White House said.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)