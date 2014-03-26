BRUSSELS Russia will not be pushed out of Ukraine's Crimea region by military means but, if the West stays united, Russians will realise they cannot achieve security through brute force, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.

Obama, in a speech in Brussels, said the Ukraine crisis showed the United States and Europe were again confronted with the belief that bigger nations can bully smaller ones.

Russia would not be "dislodged from Crimea or deterred from further escalation by military force. But with time, so long as we remain united, the Russian people will recognize that they cannot achieve security, prosperity, and the status they seek through brute force," he said.

If Russia stayed on its current course, its isolation would only deepen and sanctions would expand, Obama said, adding that the Ukraine crisis did not mark the start of another Cold War.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by Adrian Croft)