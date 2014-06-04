WARSAW U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday called Ukraine President-elect Petro Poroshenko a "wise selection" to lead the country and discussed with him ways the United States can help train Ukrainian law enforcement and military personnel.

Obama, speaking to reporters after a meeting with Poroshenko in Warsaw, said they discussed the new leader's plan to restore peace, boost economic growth, and reduce energy dependence on Russia.

Obama said U.S. aid to Ukraine could include night vision goggles. Ukrainians have urged Washington to provide more support to help reduce fears of Russian intervention in the country.

