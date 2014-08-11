Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
EDGARTOWN Mass. U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko while on vacation on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard, the White House said on Monday.
Obama also spoke to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, it said. Further details on the calls would be released later, the White House said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.