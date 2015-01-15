WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed concerns over an increase in violence in Ukraine during a call on Thursday, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed their support for a robust package of international financing for Ukraine as it implements an ambitious series of reforms," the White House said in a statement.

"They also expressed concern about the increase in separatist violence in eastern Ukraine and reiterated their agreement on the need for full and prompt implementation of the Minsk agreements in order to reach a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict."

