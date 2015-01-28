Members of the armed forces of Ukraine attend the funeral of a Ukrainian serviceman, who was killed while taking part in battles at the airport of Donetsk, in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

BERLIN U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed their concern about Russia's role in rising violence in eastern Ukraine in a phone call late on Tuesday and agreed on the need for funds to stabilise the Ukrainian economy.

The White House said both leaders were worried about "Russia's materiel support for the separatists" and its failure to uphold a ceasefire agreement signed last September in Minsk.

It added in a statement that they "agreed on the need to hold Russia accountable for its actions".

Washington is ready to ramp up sanctions on Russia over Ukraine if necessary, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said at the signature of a $2 billion (1.3 billion pound) loan guarantee agreement for Kiev on Wednesday. Obama and Merkel spoke of the need for a "robust package of financial support" to help stabilise Ukraine.

European Union foreign ministers are likely to ask the bloc's executive Commission to prepare new sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Thursday, though a final decision will be taken by EU leaders at a summit on Feb. 12.

