WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday expanded its list of sanctions on Russians over the seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, after announcing the first round of sanctions on Monday.

Senior Obama administration officials also said the action on Thursday paves the way for President Barack Obama to broaden sanctions beyond individuals and target various sectors, including financial services, energy, mining, engineering and defence sectors.

Below is a list of the 20 latest targets of the U.S. sanctions:

AFFECTED BY SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED MARCH 20:

RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS:

Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Security and Defence Committee of the Federation Council

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council

Evgeni Bushmin, deputy speaker of Russia's Federation Council

Nikolai Ryzhkov, senator in Russia's Federation Council

Sergei Zheleznyak, deputy speaker of the Duma

Sergei Mironov, member of the council of the Duma

Aleksandr Totoonov, a member of the Committee on Culture, Science, and Information in the Federation Council

Oleg Panteleev, first deputy chairman of the Committee on Parliamentary Issues.

Sergey Naryshkin, chairman of the Duma

Victor Ivanov, director of Russia's Federal Drug Control Service

Igor Sergun, head of Russia's military intelligence service

Sergei Ivanov, Putin's chief of staff

Alexei Gromov, Putin's deputy chief of staff

Andrei Fursenko, a Putin aide

Vladimir Yakunin, chairman of the board of the Russian state-owned company Russian Railways and a close confidant of Putin

Vladimir Kozhin

OTHERS SUPPORTING SENIOR RUSSIAN OFFICIALS:

Gennady Timchenko, a founder of the commodity trading company Gunvor whose activities have been linked to Putin

Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, brothers who support Putin and made billions in Sochi Olympic-related contracts

Yuri Kovalchuk, the largest shareholder of Bank Rossiya and is the personal banker for senior Russian officials

Bank Rossiya, which serves as the bank for senior Russian officials

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)