WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States will join the European Union in imposing tougher sanctions on Russia's financial, energy and defence sectors after Moscow sent troops into eastern Ukraine last month, and will provide details on the new steps on Friday.

"These measures will increase Russia's political isolation as well as the economic costs to Russia, especially in areas of importance to President (Vladimir) Putin and those close to him," Obama said in a statement.

