KIEV Hundreds of pro-Russian activists surrounded a police station in the southern port city of Odessa on Sunday, calling for the release of their comrades detained after a fire and fighting killed more than 40.

"They are just standing there and shouting for us to release the detainees," a spokesman for the regional police said.

He said about 170 people were initially detained after pro-Russian activists clashed with supporters of Ukrainian unity on Friday, but since then about 50 had been released.

(reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Ralph Boulton)