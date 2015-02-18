VIENNA The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) parliamentary assembly rejected Russia's attempt to sign up a woman representing annexed Crimea as a delegate to the group, it said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, which does not recognise Russia's move last year to absorb the peninsula, had challenged Moscow's nomination of Olga Kovitidi as a member of the 323-member assembly that fosters ties between members of parliament in the 57-nation OSCE.

Russia had identified Kovitidi as a member of the Federation Council representing the so-called government of Crimea, the assembly said in a statement.

Her name, spelled as Kovatidi, appears on the European Union's list of people subject to sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists.

"The bureau of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly today unanimously rejected the Russian Federation’s designation of Olga Kovitidi as a member of the OSCE PA," a statement said.

It cited a recommendation by its credentials committee that members had to represent the country that makes the notification "and not some authority of that country which has been set up on foreign territory in a manner considered illegal by the overwhelming majority of the OSCE participating states."

