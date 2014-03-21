VIENNA The OSCE will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday evening and diplomats said the rights and security body may finally reach a unanimous agreement to send a monitoring mission to Ukraine.

"It seems so," one Western diplomat said when asked if an agreement had been reached on the observer mission. The meeting was scheduled to start at 1830 GMT in Vienna, officials said.

Ukraine and Western countries want monitors from the 57-nation Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to be deployed in the former Soviet republic, locked in a confrontation with Russia over Moscow's annexation of its Crimean peninsula.

Earlier attempts to reach agreement failed due to what Western diplomats described as Russian objections to the mission's mandate.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Derek Brooks; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)