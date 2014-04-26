MOSCOW Russia will take all possible steps to free detained OSCE military observers in the Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing Russia's envoy to the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"We think that these people need to be freed as soon as possible," Andrei Kelin said in comments cited by ITAR-TASS. "Russia as a member of the OSCE will undertake all possible steps in this matter."

