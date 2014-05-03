MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Swiss president Didier Burkhalter "confirmed the need for complete fulfilment of Geneva declaration" on Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Burkhalter is also presently the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The statement followed a phone conversation between Lavrov and Burkhalter on Saturday where they discussed the situation in Ukraine and especially "the rampage of radicals" in Odessa, the statement said.

(Reporting By Jason Bush)