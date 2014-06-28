DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine on Saturday released a second group of four monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who had been seized on May 29, a Reuters witness said.
A Reuters correspondent saw the four - three men and a woman - driven by heavily armed men up to the entrance of a hotel in the eastern city of Donetsk.
They stepped out, shook hands with other waiting OSCE representatives and then went into the hotel.
A first group of OSCE monitors, detained days earlier by pro-Russian separatists, had been released in the early hours of Friday.
