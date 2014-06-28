An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine on Saturday released a second group of four monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who had been seized on May 29, a Reuters witness said.

A Reuters correspondent saw the four - three men and a woman - driven by heavily armed men up to the entrance of a hotel in the eastern city of Donetsk.

They stepped out, shook hands with other waiting OSCE representatives and then went into the hotel.

A first group of OSCE monitors, detained days earlier by pro-Russian separatists, had been released in the early hours of Friday.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)