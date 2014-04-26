Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
MOSCOW Russia said on Saturday that it was doing what it could to resolve the situation involving the detention of military observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe by pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Russia was "taking measures to resolve the situation within the framework of existing possibilities". It gave no details about what it was doing.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.