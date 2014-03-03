GENEVA Switzerland, which chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Monday it is trying to convene an international contact group on Ukraine and urged all players to help defuse the crisis.

Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, who holds the rotating presidency of Europe's main human rights and democracy watchdog, said that the OSCE contact group would support Ukraine during its period of transition and coordinate international aid.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva as the OSCE Council met in Vienna, he said: "These talks also aim to discuss an observer mission with a particular focus on the rights of national minorities and human rights in Ukraine."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)