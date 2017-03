VIENNA A top U.S. diplomat urged Russia on Monday to support sending a mission of OSCE observers to Ukraine to help defuse a tense military situation.

"There will be very, very broad consensus for that monitoring mission. We call on Russia to join that consensus, make the right choice and pull back its forces," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

She was speaking during a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Europe's leading human rights and democracy watchdog.

