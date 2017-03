Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R, front) and Parliament Speaker Oleksander Turchinov (R, back) attend a session of the parliament in Kiev, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Anastasia Sirotkina/Pool

KIEV The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday elected former deputy prime minister Volodymyr Groysman to the powerful post of speaker.

Under Ukrainian law, the speaker is the first to stand in for the president if the head of state is unable to fulfil his duties.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)