KIEV Ukraine's parliamentary speaker was quoted on Saturday as saying President Viktor Yanukovich had tried to board a plane to Russia but had been prevented from doing so and was now in the Donetsk region.

"He tried to get on a plane to Russia but border officials stopped him," Interfax news agency quoted Oleksander Turchynov, an opponent of Yanukovich, as saying. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

(Reporting By Timothy Heritage, Editing by Matt Robinson)