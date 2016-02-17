KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that it was essential to reshuffle the ruling coalition, adding that he was in discussions with political groups, including the populist Radical party, in that regard.

Yatseniuk survived a no confidence vote on Tuesday, but faces an uphill to implement reforms demanded by Ukraine's international backers. A junior ally quit the coalition earlier on Wednesday, calling the alliance a "facade".

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Alessandra Prentice)