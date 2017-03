MOSCOW Poland's refusal to allow a plane carrying Russia's defence minister to pass through its airspace on Friday was a flagrant breach of international norms of behaviour, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian official as saying.

"Such actions cannot be described as anything other than a crude violation of the norms and ethics of inter-state conduct," it quoted First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov as saying.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Ralph Boulton)