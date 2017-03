WARSAW Poland is to intensify its defence cooperation with the United States in the light of Russia's intervention in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

"Poland and the United States have started consultations on strengthening military cooperation, including further air exercises ... In my opinion these (exercises) are a matter of the nearest future," Tusk told a special session of parliament that was called to debate the Ukraine crisis.

