KIEV Poland has extended a $100 million (67 million pounds) loan to Ukraine to help modernise its energy sector and improve border checkpoints, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday during a joint briefing with his Polish counterpart.

Ukraine and Poland have also agreed to hold joint military training, Poroshenko said, following a meeting with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, who is on an official visit to Kiev.

