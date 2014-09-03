WARSAW Poland believes that Ukraine should be supported to increase its resilience to military threats, Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski said on the eve of a NATO summit in Wales.

"Poland's position is that it is not only worth discussing, (...) but Ukraine should be supported not only by sanctions, but also by extending military-technical support," Komorowski told a news briefing before leaving for Wales.

"This is not equivalent with an engagement of NATO in military actions, but it is a normal thing to support countries whom you wish well also in terms of increasing their resilience to military threats."

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama urged NATO to help strengthen Ukraine's military and said the alliance must leave the door open to new members to counter what he called Russian aggression.

