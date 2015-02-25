Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
WARSAW Poland intends to send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers, with the final decision expected next month, an advisor to the Polish defence minister said.
"The defence ministry intends to send Polish instructors to support the training of Ukrainian non-commissioned officers," Boguslaw Pacek told Reuters.
He said the number of instructors sent will be finalised in March, but will be in the range of around a dozen to several dozens.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.