WARSAW Poland intends to send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers, with the final decision expected next month, an advisor to the Polish defence minister said.

"The defence ministry intends to send Polish instructors to support the training of Ukrainian non-commissioned officers," Boguslaw Pacek told Reuters.

He said the number of instructors sent will be finalised in March, but will be in the range of around a dozen to several dozens.

