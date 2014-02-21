WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that a draft agreement with the Ukraine's presidency has been reached, but urged caution in predicting the end of the political crisis at the Polish riot-torn neighbour.

"The agreement has not yet been reached. What's been settled is the agreement's draft," Tusk told reporters in the Polish parliament.

"Signing the deal gives hope that it will be the starting point, but I would be cautious in predicting the end of the conflict," he added.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Friday a deal to resolve his country's political crisis had been reached with pro-European opposition leaders after the worst violence since Soviet times.

