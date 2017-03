WARSAW The commander of U.S. ground forces in Europe is visiting Poland on Thursday to discuss increasing the U.S. military presence in Poland, the U.S. ambassador in Warsaw, Stephen Mull, said on Thursday.

Mull said in Polish on his Twitter account: "Today we are hosting the commander of all U.S. ground forces in Europe, Gen. Campbell, for talks on increasing the U.S. military presence in Poland."

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)