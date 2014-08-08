WARSAW Poland will file a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the Russian ban on Polish exports of fruit and vegetables, Polish Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki said.

"We couldn't file a complaint earlier, because we only received the first official correspondence (about the ban) on Wednesday, before that we only had the information provided by the media," Sawicki was quoted as saying by daily Gazeta Wyborcza on Friday.

The announcement follows the European Commission's decision to set up a task force comprising of European agriculture officials to analyse the impact of the Russian ban on EU exports.

On Friday, the Polish press agency PAP said Russian officials at the border of Russia's Kaliningrad exclave refused to let in large cargoes of Polish chicken and Austrian beef, citing the Russian government's directive from August 7.

