KIEV Ukraine's interior ministry said on Saturday it was in favour of "speedy change" and urged people to unite in ensuring security and the creation of an "independent, democratic and just" country.

In a statement on its website, a day after parliament voted to dismiss Interior Minister Vitaly Zakharchenko, the ministry said it served "exclusively the Ukrainian people and fully shares their strong desire for speedy change."

It urged citizens to unite "in the creation of a truly independent, democratic and just European country."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson)