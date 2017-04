KIEV The head of Ukraine's biggest party said on Thursday a crisis in the coalition and over the prime minister's post must be resolved next week or a snap election is inevitable.

"I am sure that if we do not resolve the political crisis, the only way out of the crisis will be via snap parliamentary elections," Yuriy Lutsenko of Bloc Petro Poroshenko told journalists.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)