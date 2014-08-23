Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a ceremony for the Day of the State Flag in Kiev August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv/Pool

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday, after talks with Germany's Angela Merkel, that he was ready to work with Europe to bring peace in his country but he said Ukraine would never sacrifice territory or give up its independence.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Merkel, he said peace could come quickly to his country once armed separatist fighters and "foreign mercenaries" - meaning from Russia - were removed.

"The Ukrainian side and our European partners will do everything possible to bring about peace - but not at the price of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the independence of Ukraine," he said.

