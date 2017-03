MINSK Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that the only effective instrument for ending bloodshed in eastern Ukraine was effective border controls with Russia, and halting arms supplies to the rebels and releasing prisoners of war.

Speaking in Minsk at international talks that included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Poroshenko said all the actors wanted to emerge with dignity from the Ukrainian crisis and that he would listen to all options in a bid to bring peace.

