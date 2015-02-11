KIEV President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday Ukraine was prepared to introduce martial law across all regions of Ukraine if the separatist conflict in the east escalates further, news agency Interfax reported.

"I, the government and the parliament are ready to take the decision to introduce martial law in all territories of Ukraine," he was quoted as saying at a government meeting.

He said Ukraine and the European Union would speak "with one voice" at peace talks in Minsk later in the day, their key position aimed at securing an unconditional ceasefire.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)