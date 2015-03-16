BERLIN Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday that he wanted European Union leaders to make clear at a summit this week that they would impose further sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not implement the Minsk agreement.

"If the commitments are not fulfilled, and I really hope that on (March) 19th at the summit, that it will be said just as clearly, then the sanctions will continue to be imposed and will be stepped up," he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown; Editing by Michael Nienaber)