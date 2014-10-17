Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko arrives for a meeting, on the sidelines of the Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Austria's chancellor on Friday he was not hopeful about the Ukraine crisis following talks earlier in the day with Russian and European leaders.

"Unfortunately, I am not very optimistic," Poroshenko said at the start of a meeting with Chancellor Werner Faymann that was witnessed by a Reuters reporter.

Earlier, Poroshenko met Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and the European Union in talks aimed at strengthening a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and ending a row over frozen Russian gas imports.

