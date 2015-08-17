Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko gestures as he proposes his project of changes in the constitution on decentralizing power in Kiev, Ukraine, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for visiting Russia-annexed Crimea on Monday, saying his action was part of a plan to whip up tensions in eastern Ukraine.

"This is a challenge to the civilised world and a continuation of the plan to escalate the situation which is being carried out by Russian troops and their mercenaries in the Donbass (east Ukraine)," Poroshenko said in a Facebook post.

Putin visited Yalta in Crimea on Monday to promote tourism on the peninsula, according to the Kremlin's website. Referring directly to that, Poroshenko said Crimea had a future only as part of Ukraine and that included its "tourist" future.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)