BRUSSELS Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday he believed that efforts to halt violence with pro-Russian rebels were very close to a "point of no return" and that failure could lead to "full-scale war".

"I think we are very close to the point of no return. The point of no return is full-scale war, which already happened on the territory controlled by separatists," he told a news conference in Brussels after meeting EU leaders.

He added, however, that a trilateral meeting on Monday involving representatives of Kiev, Moscow and the European Union could produce a ceasefire.

Poroshenko was answering a question about an earlier comment he had made about the "point of no return."

