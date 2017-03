KIEV Ukraine's army is on heightened alert near the port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov near the Russian border, a Ukrainian military source said on Thursday, amid rumours that pro-Russian rebels are advancing towards the city.

"All our divisions are on a high state of alert and are preparing to respond to an attack," the source said when asked about a possible offensive by the separatists on the city.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones)